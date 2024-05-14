Nichushkin was placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be suspended for six months.

Nichushkin was in the program during the regular season, missing 22 games as a result. Now, he's in Stage 3 of the program and will need to apply for reinstatement after a six-month suspension. He scored 28 goals and 53 points through 54 games this season. Nichushkin also racked up nine goals and 10 points through eight playoff games. With him out, Zach Parise could see a bump in playing time.