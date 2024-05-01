Nichushkin scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Nichushkin was locked in during the first round, scoring seven times on 17 shots over five contests. He's picked up nine goals across six appearances dating back to the regular-season finale. Nichushkin should remain in a position to put up goals if he sticks on the top line heading into the second round.