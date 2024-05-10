Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Nichushkin's tally brought the Avalanche within a goal late in the third period, but they couldn't pull off another stunning comeback. The winger has at least one goal in all seven playoff contests so far, scoring nine times with one assist, 24 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating. Nichushkin was shuffled to the second line during Thursday's game, but that's unlikely to hamper his production even if it ends up being a more permanent move.