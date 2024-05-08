Nichushkin logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 overtime win over the Stars.

Nichushkin got the Avs on the board 5:31 into the second period on the power play, sliding a loose puck past Jake Oettinger before adding a second point on the man advantage with an assist on Cale Makar's tally later in the frame. Nichushkin's been on fire to start the playoffs, scoring in six straight games while totaling eight goals and nine points overall. The 29-year-old winger tallied 28 goals and 53 points, both career highs, in 53 regular-season contests.