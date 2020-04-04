Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Closing in on career-high goals

Nichushkin had 13 goals and 27 points with a plus-26 rating in 65 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.

This has been Nichushkin's best season since his rookie campaign in 2013-14, but he slowed down a bit since the middle of February. Nichushkin had two goals and four points with an even rating and 28 shots on goal in the 15 games prior to the stoppage. It'll be interesting to see if after the time away Nichushkin can return to his early season form when (or if) the 2019-20 campaign resumes.