Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Closing in on career-high goals
Nichushkin had 13 goals and 27 points with a plus-26 rating in 65 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.
This has been Nichushkin's best season since his rookie campaign in 2013-14, but he slowed down a bit since the middle of February. Nichushkin had two goals and four points with an even rating and 28 shots on goal in the 15 games prior to the stoppage. It'll be interesting to see if after the time away Nichushkin can return to his early season form when (or if) the 2019-20 campaign resumes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries 13th goal•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns 100th NHL point•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Registers helper•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores equalizer Monday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Three-point night versus Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.