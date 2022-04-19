Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Nichushkin's first-period goal extended his point streak to five games. Over the course of the streak, Nichushkin has registered seven points (three goals, four assists) as he continues to find success on Colorado's top line while Gabriel Landeskog (knee) remains sidelined. The 27-year-old winger now has 22 goals and 47 points on the season, both career highs.