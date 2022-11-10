Nichushkin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Nichushkin recently underwent ankle surgery and was given a one-month timeline to return, so this is a move to free up a roster spot. If the Avalanche need additional cap space, he could be later transferred to long-term injured reserve.
