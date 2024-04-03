Nichushkin will link up with the Avalanche on the road and might make his return Friday versus Edmonton, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports Wednesday.

Nichushkin will meet up with the Avalanche in Minnesota, but he isn't expected to participate in Thursday's contest against the Wild. Still, this is an encouraging sign for the 29-year-old forward, who last played March 26. He has 26 goals and 50 points in 48 outings this season. When Nichushkin does rejoin the lineup, Jonathan Drouin might slide out of the top line.