Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Nichushkin put away his 10th goal of the year at 1:18 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. Nichushkin has 20 points, 90 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 53 hits through 49 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.
