Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Red hot before All-Star break
Nichushkin has one goal and three points with a plus-7 rating in the last eight games.
That exceptional rating lately has raised his plus/minus for the season to plus-19. The 24-year-old has been very solid, posting eight goals and 17 points in 44 games, but his 10.7 shooting percentage is more than 3.0 percent higher than normal. After 11 days away from the rink, it will also be interesting to see if Nichushkin can continue the hot streak he had going before the All-Star break when the Avalanche play again Saturday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Strikes quickly Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to rock Monday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sits with illness Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Generates helper•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.