Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Registers helper

Nichushkin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's goal in the first period. In February, Nichushkin has four tallies, four helpers and a plus-8 rating through 10 games. The Russian winger is up to 25 points, 92 shots, 69 hits and a plus-27 rating in 54 contests overall.