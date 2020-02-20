Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Registers helper
Nichushkin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Nichushkin had the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's goal in the first period. In February, Nichushkin has four tallies, four helpers and a plus-8 rating through 10 games. The Russian winger is up to 25 points, 92 shots, 69 hits and a plus-27 rating in 54 contests overall.
