Nichushkin had a power-play assist, four shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 18:54 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Nichushkin returned to the lineup after missing with an ankle injury and skated on the second line with J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen. He had the secondary helper and used his big body to screen Ville Husso on Cale Makar's power-play goal late in the first period. Nichushkin, who has missed 26 games due to injuries this season, extends the team's scoring depth when healthy. The Russian forward has seven goals and 10 assists (seven power-play points) over 16 contests.