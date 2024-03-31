Nichushkin (lower body) won't travel with the Avalanche at the start of their three-game road trip, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Nichushkin hasn't been ruled out for the whole trip, but he won't play Monday in Columbus. He will resume skating in Denver and may link up with the Avalanche later in the trip, which also includes stops Thursday in Minnesota and Friday in Edmonton.
