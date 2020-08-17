Namestnikov (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 4 on Monday against the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
The 27-year-old forward has missed the last two games after suffering some sort of injury during Game 2. It's unclear when he's expected to return, so he'll be considered questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday.
