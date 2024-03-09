Namestnikov recorded an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Namestnikov has compiled two goals and three assists over his last five games. He's gotten a look on the top line recently while Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is out of action. Namestnikov reached the 30-point mark on the season Friday, and he's added 78 shots on net, 69 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 59 appearances.