DeBrincat scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

DeBrincat tallied with just 18 seconds left in regulation force overtime. The winger has 24 goals, 46 points, 138 shots on net and 54 hits through 46 contests. He's surpassed his 45-point output from last year in 24 fewer appearances.

