DeBrincat scored two goals Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

DeBrincat has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last two games and 26 goals and 65 points (225 shots) in 80 games this season. The goals were his first in eight games, and he has just three in his last 21 games. DeBrincat had 27 goals, 66 points and 263 shots last season in Ottawa, so this season is a close mirror to that year. The 26 year old will be a valuable fantasy play in 2024-25, especially if he can sustain his early-season production and avoid a prolonged slump.