Debrincat grabbed a third-period goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win against Montreal.

The pair of points bring Debrincat to 67 points through 81 games, surpassing last season's total by one. It's not quite the 40-goal campaigns he posted with Chicago, but he continues to be a dangerous offensive threat, putting up three goals and seven points over the last three games.

