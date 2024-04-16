Debrincat grabbed a third-period goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win against Montreal.
The pair of points bring Debrincat to 67 points through 81 games, surpassing last season's total by one. It's not quite the 40-goal campaigns he posted with Chicago, but he continues to be a dangerous offensive threat, putting up three goals and seven points over the last three games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Double snipe effort in win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Posts three helpers in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two points in loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three points against St. Louis•