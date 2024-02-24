DeBrincat scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up Patrick Kane for the game's opening goal just 33 seconds into the first period before DeBrincat collected his own tallies late in the first and second frames. It's DeBrincat's sixth game this season with three or more points, but his first since Dec. 29. All six have come on home ice, as the Detroit native is thriving in front of family and friends during his first campaign with the Wings. DeBrincat has 15 goals and 33 points in 30 home games this season but only six goals and 17 points in 27 road games.