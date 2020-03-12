DeBrincat dished out three assists and had three shots with two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Jose.

All three of DeBrincat's helpers came during a second period in which the Blackhawks turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead. He figured in on power-play tallies by Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane, then he set up an even-strength strike by Brandon Saad. The outburst gave DeBrincat 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 70 games this season.