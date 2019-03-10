Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: On pace for 44 goals
DeBrincat lit the lamp in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
He scored on a breakaway off a pass from Patrick Kane with just 36 seconds remaining in the first period. The game was scoreless for the final 40 minutes, so DeBrincat's goal was good for the game winner. The 21-year-old continues to tear it up as he now has 37 goals in 68 games, putting him on pace for 44 tallies this season.
