DeBrincat had a goal and two assists and was plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

DeBrincat, who had been stuck in a four-game point drought, set up a pair of Dylan Strome goals before tallying one of his home. The duo displayed impressive chemistry on all three of their goals and perhaps a game like tonight's will help DeBrincat return to the production rate that allowed him to score 41 goals and 76 points last season as a sophomore. He has three goals and seven points through 10 games in 2019-20.