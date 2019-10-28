Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points
DeBrincat had a goal and two assists and was plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
DeBrincat, who had been stuck in a four-game point drought, set up a pair of Dylan Strome goals before tallying one of his home. The duo displayed impressive chemistry on all three of their goals and perhaps a game like tonight's will help DeBrincat return to the production rate that allowed him to score 41 goals and 76 points last season as a sophomore. He has three goals and seven points through 10 games in 2019-20.
