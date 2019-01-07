Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Remains a scoresheet regular
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
His goal gives him 10 points with the man advantage this season. DeBrincat now has eight points over his last eight games, including five goals, and the 21-year-old is up to 34 points in 44 games. He's on pace to eclipse his rookie mark of 52 points.
