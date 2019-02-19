Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Rips Senators for five points
DeBrincat finished a hat trick in the second period and had a power-play assist on the game winner in an 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday.
DeBrincat hit 60 points for the year as his torrid 2019 continued. He's only been held scoreless in four games since the new year and has notched a third of his points on the power play, including a goal and assist Monday. He's a big reason why the Blackhawks are now just one point back of the last Western playoff spot.
