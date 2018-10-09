Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Bothered by back injury
Martinsen (back) won't practice Tuesday.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Martinsen's injury, but their next contest isn't until Thursday in Minnesota, so he may not be forced to miss any game action. Either way, the gritty winger has gone scoreless while averaging just 6:57 of ice time through two games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.
