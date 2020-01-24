Andreas Martinsen: Waived unconditionally
Martinsen was placed on unconditional waivers by the Penguins on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Martinsen was brought in by the Penguins as part of the deal to move Erik Gudbranson and his contract. After registering just three points in 24 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the organization has evidently seen enough and will move on from the winger.
