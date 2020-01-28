Martinsen signed a contract with EV Zug of the Swiss NLA League on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Martinsen was on a two-way deal with the Ducks this season and was traded to Pittsburgh in October, but he never got a shot with the big club, accruing three points over 24 minor-league games. The Norwegian forward was placed on unconditional waivers to have his contract terminated Friday, and now he'll try finish the year overseas.