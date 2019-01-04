Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Waived by Chicago
The Blackhawks placed Martinsen on waivers Friday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Martinsen has been a healthy scratch for four of Chicago's last five games, and he only logged 4:14 of ice time in his lone appearance over that stretch, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. If the hard-nosed Norwegian goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Rockford.
