Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Dealt to Chicago
The Coyotes traded Duclair and Adam Clendening to the Blackhawks in exchange for Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Duclair requested a trade out of Arizona last week, so it was just a matter of time until the Coyotes found a suitable partner. The 22-year-old winger has posted lackluster numbers this season, notching nine goals and 15 points in 33 contests, but he's only averaged 13:27 of ice time per game, which is likely why he grew frustrated with his role in the desert. If the 2013 third-round pick is able to earn a spot in Chicago's top six, he could prove to be a desirable asset in season-long fantasy formats down the stretch.
