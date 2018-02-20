Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt
Forsberg will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Senators, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg has been pretty solid of late, maintaining a 2.42 GAA and .917 save percentage through his last three starts, but he's posted a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a combination of shaky defense and a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 7-17-4 on the road this season.
