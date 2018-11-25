Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Comes out on top
Ward made 34 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers on Saturday night.
A win is a win, even if it comes with a lot of goals allowed. Unfortunately for Ward, the victory won't improve his GAA or save percentage. Or make him any more valuable for fantasy owners. And it was his first win in five-and-a-half weeks. Avoid him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...