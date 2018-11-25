Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Comes out on top

Ward made 34 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers on Saturday night.

A win is a win, even if it comes with a lot of goals allowed. Unfortunately for Ward, the victory won't improve his GAA or save percentage. Or make him any more valuable for fantasy owners. And it was his first win in five-and-a-half weeks. Avoid him.

