Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Skating in limited role
Kunitz has only averaged 11:50 of ice time through the first three games of the campaign.
Kunitz has managed to pick up an assist while firing three shots on goal over that span, but his limited usage will almost certainly keep him off the fantasy radar in all formats this campaign.
