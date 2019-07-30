Chris Kunitz: Announces retirement

Kunitz will hang up his skates and join the Blackhawks' staff as a Player Development Advisor.

Over the course of Kunitz's 15-year NHL career, he played for Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Chicago and Anaheim, but spent the bulk of his time in Pittsburgh. The gritty winger would lift Lord Stanley's cup four times, as well as winning a gold medal in Sochi at the 2014 Winter Olympics with Team Canada. In all, the 39-year-old recorded 268 goals and 351 assists in 1022 regular-season contests, plus another 93 points in 178 playoff games.