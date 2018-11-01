Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Snags helper Wednesday
Kunitz garnered an assist in Wednesday's clash with Vancouver.
Kunitz bounced back with his first point in nine games after being benched versus the Oilers on Sunday. With just two points in 12 outings, the winger may fail to hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.
