Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Buries goal

Kunitz potted a goal and posted two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

The 39-year-old winger has seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in his last six appearances while holding down a spot on the fourth line. Kunitz does have a pair of goals and two assists in 13 appearances in March, but he's long past being a reliable fantasy contributor.

More News
Our Latest Stories