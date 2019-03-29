Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Buries goal
Kunitz potted a goal and posted two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
The 39-year-old winger has seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in his last six appearances while holding down a spot on the fourth line. Kunitz does have a pair of goals and two assists in 13 appearances in March, but he's long past being a reliable fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Struggling to find ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Set to play 1,000th career game•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Scores in return to Pittsburgh•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Missing in action•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Snags helper Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Skating in limited role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...