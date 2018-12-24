Blackhawks' Chris Kunitz: Missing in action

Kunitz has struggled mightily in 2018-19, tallying just a pair of assists in 23 games. The Blackhawks' forward last found the scoresheet Oct. 31.

It's been a forgettable season for the 39-year-old, once-upon-a-time Olympian. Kunitz is playing 10:10 per game in his first season with the suddenly woeful Blackhawks and will likely consider retirement at the conclusion of the current campaign. He's no longer relevant in fantasy and can be safely ignored in all formats.