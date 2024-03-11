Blackwell scored three goals in Sunday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

Blackwell tied the game 2-2 in the second period, sweeping a rebound past Connor Ingram, before adding a pair of tallies in the final frame to complete the first hat trick of his NHL career. The 30-year-old Blackwell had gone six games without a point prior to Sunday's outing. He's up to eight goals, four shy of a career high, and 11 points through 35 games this season.