Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (upper body) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, NHL.com's John Kreiser reports.

Jeff Glass will make a third consecutive start Wednesday, so the veteran netminder has clearly supplanted Anton Forsberg as the Blackhawks' top option in goal behind Crawford. Crawford has yet to resume skating, so he should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to start fielding shots from his teammates in practice.

