Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will join teammates in Arizona

Crawford will join the Blackhawks in Arizona ahead of Monday's matchup with the Coyotes, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Timesreports.

Crawford won't be available for Monday's contest or Tuesday's meeting with the Golden Knights, but he could be back between the pipes as soon as Thursday against the Ducks. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Devils due to post-concussion syndrome.