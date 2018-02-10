Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will join teammates in Arizona
Crawford will join the Blackhawks in Arizona ahead of Monday's matchup with the Coyotes, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Timesreports.
Crawford won't be available for Monday's contest or Tuesday's meeting with the Golden Knights, but he could be back between the pipes as soon as Thursday against the Ducks. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Devils due to post-concussion syndrome.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not travelling with team•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Resumes skating Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Not going on trip•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could return to ice soon•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Team sheds light on goalie's injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Season could be over•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...