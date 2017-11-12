Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Mixed bag this month

Keith has one power-play assist with 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five games in November.

You can count on heavy ice time for Keith, as he's averaging 25:18 through 17 games, but on a relative scale, the heavy blocked-shot totals must help the Blackhawks goalies much more than they do fantasy owners that generally would prefer the defenseman does more with the puck. Keith's hoisted 45 shots, but none have lit the lamp to supplement his eight helpers this campaign.