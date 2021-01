Keith picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner was in on both of Dominik Kubalik's tallies, and after going scoreless in Chicago's first two games, Keith now has four points (all helpers) in the last two. After seeing his scoring numbers fade last season, the 37-year-old is an unlikely candidate for a rebound to the kind of production he was delivering five years ago, but he can still be a fantasy asset.