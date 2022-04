McCabe notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

McCabe helped out on an Alex DeBrincat goal in the third period. In his last six games, McCabe's picked up a goal, three helpers, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong physical presence for the Blackhawks with 165 blocks, 164 hits and 22 points through 73 appearances.