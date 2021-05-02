The Blackhawks recalled Entwistle to the taxi squad Sunday.
The 21-year-old continues to shift between all parts of the organization, as he went pointless in his NHL debut this season. Entwistle will provide depth at forward, especially considering fellow forward Ryan Carpenter (concussion) is expected to "miss some time."
