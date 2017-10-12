Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Doubtful against Wild
Schmaltz (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
According to coach Joel Quenneville, the team hopes to get Schmaltz back in time to face the Predators on Saturday. The winger racked up two goals and an assist Opening Night against the Penguins, but has been unable to contribute since due to his upper-body ailment. In the meantime, Tommy Wingels will likely continue to suit up on the fourth line.
