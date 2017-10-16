Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Positive outlook for Wednesday
Schmaltz (upper body) centered the team's second line during Monday's practice and is expected to play Wednesday in St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 2014 first-round pick enjoyed a hot start to 2017-18, notching two goals and an assist in the two games he participated in before being injured Oct. 7. Should Schmaltz be able to return, he'll have every opportunity to keep producing, as he'll be flanked by Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman, who have combined for four goals and 16 points in six contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Out again Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Doubtful against Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Won't join team for road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Leaves game Saturday, won't return•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...