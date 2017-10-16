Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Positive outlook for Wednesday

Schmaltz (upper body) centered the team's second line during Monday's practice and is expected to play Wednesday in St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 2014 first-round pick enjoyed a hot start to 2017-18, notching two goals and an assist in the two games he participated in before being injured Oct. 7. Should Schmaltz be able to return, he'll have every opportunity to keep producing, as he'll be flanked by Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman, who have combined for four goals and 16 points in six contests.