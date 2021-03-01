Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Zadorov's goal at 11:41 of the first period was his first tally as a Blackhawk. The 25-year-old blueliner has added five assists, 27 shots on net, 83 hits and 32 blocked shots in 23 contests. He mostly fills a defensive role, although he's capable of above-average production in hits and PIM.