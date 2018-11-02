Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Looks healthy despite loss
Kane recorded a game-high six shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Edmonton.
Kane was kept off the board along with the rest of his teammates, but he looked to be over the illness that kept him out of Chicago's last game. In addition to leading all players in shots, he led all Blackhawks forwards with 18:57 of ice time.
