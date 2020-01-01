Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Provides New Year's fireworks
Kane had two goals, two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Kane carried the Blackhawks to a convincing victory with his four-point effort. His second assist came on a power-play goal by Alex DeBrincat, while the rest of his points were at even strength. To make the performance even more special, Kane is now fourth in franchise history with 378 career goals, passing Denis Savard. In 2019-20, he's at 51 points (22 goals, 29 helpers) in 41 games, which puts him on pace for another 100-point campaign. Kane finished December with 18 points in 15 contests.
