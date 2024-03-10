Texier scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

The 24-year-old spoiled Kevin Lankinen's shutout bid early in the second period by flipping home the rebound on an Ivan Provorov shot. Texier has found a groove of late, getting onto the scoresheet in five straight games and producing two goals and six points over that stretch, but on the season he still has a modest 24 points in 60 contests.