Texier (illness) is good to play Thursday versus Carolina, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Texier missed the Blue Jackets' past two games due to the illness. He has eight goals and 18 points in 54 outings in 2023-24. Texier's return will help fill the void left by Kent Johnson, who is out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.

